CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Avelo Airlines is kicking off the summer travel season with a limited sale with $19 fares from Charleston to The City of Brotherly Love.

Lowcountry travelers planning to fly to Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley Region between June 22 and July 31 can save a few pennies with Avelo’s three-day sale. Flights must be booked by June 8 to qualify for the sale.

The sale includes nonstop service between Charleston International Airport (CHS) and Wilmington Airport (ILG), located just south of Philadelphia.

“Getting to Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley is easier and more affordable than ever with Avelo’s exclusive nonstop service to Wilmington Airport – the region’s most travel-friendly airport,” said Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy. “There simply isn’t a more convenient, faster and more relaxing gateway to everything that Philly and the surrounding area have to offer than Avelo’s new nonstop service to one of America’s most popular summer vacation regions.”

Flight reservations can be made here.