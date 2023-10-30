NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Best Broadway at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center will be performing the Tony award-winning musical SIX in March 2024.

SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take the stage to perform five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a channel of 21st-century girl power!

The usual tudor queens from history will turn to pop icons for eight performances on March 12-17, 2024.

SIX has won 23 awards and will be co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. and are expected to cost between $57-92.

Currently, SIX is on stages at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End and the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

To learn more about the SIX performance click here.