AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Awendaw residents will have a chance to help shape the town’s future.

A comprehensive plan open house will take place Thursday evening inside council chambers at town hall on Doar Road beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Organizers say attendees will have the opportunity to provide input on defined goals and guiding principles that will shape the town’s future.

“There`s no question that Awendaw’s brightest days are yet to come, and we look forward to working alongside our residents the men and women who know our community best to make that vision a reality,” said Awendaw Town Administrator Gregory Saxton.

Residents of all ages, including Awendaw youth and young adults, are encouraged to participate.

The open house is hosted in partnership with the town and Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.