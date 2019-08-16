Baby born in car en route to hospital

Mt Pleasant, SC – Friday morning, Rob Millerbernd was racing down I26 with his wife, Nikki, kneeling on the passenger seat, hugging the headrest, in active labor.

The Goose Creek residents were crossing the Wando Bridge when Nikki’s water broke shortly after 2:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Rob drove down from training in Virginia on a three-day leave to be present for the induction of the family’s fourth child, scheduled for around 4pm on August 9th. On that drive home, Rob says he prayed a short prayer asking God to allow him to be able to play a role in the delivery. His prayer was answered.

“I called 9-1-1 to tell them what was going on,” shared Rob. “They told me they would send an alert to the officers with the car description. I had my caution lights on and ran a red light.” Nothing was going to stop the U.S. Navy Master at Arms from making sure his wife and child were okay.

Rob recalls pulling over to catch his son just as baby boy Wyatt was making his entrance into the world at approximately 2:34 am.

The umbilical cord was wrapped around Wyatt’s neck, so Rob did what he calls a “delicate dance” to unwrap the cord and ensure Wyatt was able to breathe. After hearing his son’s cry, Rob continued the drive to East Cooper Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Hospital security video shows the Millerbernd’s car pulling up to the hospital ER at 2:37 am.

After Nikki and Wyatt were evaluated by the staff at East Cooper Medical Center, Rob cut Wyatt’s umbilical cord. “Finally got my boy!” Wyatt weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Baby Wyatt has three older sisters: Hayleigh (age 10), Eliza (age 7), and Natalie (age 2).

Rob is back in Virginia for training and will return to SC in September to spend time with his family before his deployment in October.