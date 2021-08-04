BACK 2 CLASS: Area school start dates and reopening plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It seems like summer just began, but a new school year is quickly approaching.

The return to class will once again look different this year as we navigate the coronavirus pandemic. What pandemic-related protocols were put into place last year, like masks in schools, will not be part of the picture for many districts.

Below, you’ll find a list of area school start dates as we enter the 2021-22 academic year.

Charleston County School District

First day of school for students: Wednesday, August 18th

Berkeley County School District

First day of school for students: Monday, August 16th

Dorchester District 2

First day of school for students: Monday, August 16th

Meet the Teacher: Elementary – August 11, Middle – August 12 (6th grade)

Dorchester District 4

First day of school for students: Wednesday, August 18th

Colleton County School District

First day of school for students: Monday, August 16th

Colleton County Back to School Bash – August 7th at Colleton County High School (150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro) from 8 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Georgetown County School District

First day of school for students: Wednesday, August 18th

Williamsburg County School District

First day of school for students: Monday, August 16th