SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A barbershop in Summerville spent much of the afternoon Tuesday providing free haircuts to students ahead of the new school year.

The owners of 1st String Beauty and Barbershop off Bacons Bridge Road expected a large crowd during their annual initiative and that is exactly what happened. About 20 kids had arrived roughly two hours into the event – just a portion of those who stopped in for the special offer.

Toris Perry, who serves as the head of the barbershop, said giving back to the community was something he was taught at a young age. He said the back-to-school haircut event is just one of many community initiatives the barbershop offers throughout the year.

“We try to do a lot for the community because it’s basically not just about us, it’s bigger than us. So, we try to be a pillar in the community,” he said. “That’s how we were brought up, to always give back and not be selfish.”

An employee at the barbershop, Alanzo Simmons, said it’s a great feeling to give students that free haircut.

“When they look in the mirror and they get a taste of “oh my gosh, this is my haircut!” — it’s the excitement, it’s the confidence. And that’s why I love doing it and why I love giving back to my community,” he said.

Some of Perry’s barbers cut about 50 students’ hair during an event in Cottageville just last week.

Another employee at the barbershop, Robin Fletcher, said the reaction from the community is always rewarding.

“My drive is what they feel and how they look at themselves,” she said. “If they are happy with it, and I see that smile on their face, that tells me I’m doing the right thing, they like what I am doing, and they’re happy with their cuts.”

The barbershop said these free back-to-school haircuts have been happening at this barbershop for the last six years.