Back 2 School: Where you can donate school supplies for Charleston students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is organizing a school supply drive to ensure local students have the materials they need when class is back in session.

School supply donations can be dropped off at several locations across the Charleston area through Tuesday, August 3rd.

Locations include:

Downtown Charleston: Arthur Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street Charleston Gaillard Center, 75 Calhoun Street City of Charleston Parks and Recreation offices, 823 Meeting Street

West Ashley/James island Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard Hindu Temple of Charleston, 1740 Jervey Avenue James Island Recreation Center, 1088 Quail Drive

Daniel Island/North Charleston Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive Charleston County Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Dr, North Charleston



City leaders say the most requested supplies include pens and pencils, erasers, wide-ruled filler paper, wide-ruled composition books, two-pocket folders, crayons, markers, colored pencils, index cards, tissues, hand sanitizer, glue/glue sticks and scissors.

Supplies will be pre-packaged and distributed to students during the annual First Day Festival on Sunday, August 8th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center and South Carolina Aquarium.