‘BackPack Buddies’ helps to feed hungry children over weekends during the school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- During the school year, on Fridays, thousands of students in the Tri-county are sent home with food to eat over the weekend as part of the Lowcountry Food Bank’s BackPack Buddies program

The program is offered in public elementary schools in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties supplying more than 3,000 students with nutritious, kid-friendly, non-perishable meals.

“These are children whose families may be experiencing periodic income instability, who may be living on fixed incomes, for whom it’s not always a guarantee that there’s going to be a fully stocked pantry, a fully stocked refrigerator when they get home at the end of the school day,” Kara Moore, Child Hunger Programs Manager, Lowcountry Food Bank.

Most of the schools that offer the program are Title 1 schools where at least 50 percent of the students are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

However, when school is out for the weekend, many of those students go without food.

The goal of BackPack buddies is to make sure those children have meals for the weekend.

“We rely heavily on social workers, parent advocates, teachers, nurses, counselors, who are in the schools and know their children better than anybody, to identify the children who have the greatest need and get these bags to them in a safe, discreet, and comfortable way every Friday,” Kara Moore, Child Hunger Programs Manager, Lowcountry Food Bank.

If your child could benefit from this program, reach out to school administrators.

If you are interested in sponsoring a backpack or volunteering at the Lowcountry Food Bank, click here.