Bacon Station Charleston gives out over 1,100 free meals

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Bacon Station Charleston has been preparing all week for their 1,000 meal giveaway. On Thursday, they exceeded their goal and gave away over 1,100 lunches to Lowcountry residents.

On Monday, owner Robert Patterson took to Facebook to announce the giveaway in partnership with US Foods. In a time when many restaurants need customers’ help to stay afloat, Patterson said he wanted to do something to help the community.

It is hard enough to prepare and distribute 1,000 meals, but strict social distancing and safety guidelines take the task to another level. Patterson and his team put a lot of thought into the logistics and safety elements of the giveaway.

After spending all night smoking BBQ and chicken, staff assembled the boxed lunches. Patterson invited everyone- those in need, those who just want a good meal, etc- to come out while supplies last.

Patterson said that the event went smoothly with no traffic jams, and more meals distributed than they anticipated. People picked up as many meals as they needed, and many delivered them to friends and neighbors in need. The event was such a success that Patterson said they would definitely be doing it again.

If you want to help support the Bacon Station and make another event like this happen, Patterson encourages you to order an Easter meal. Click here to learn more.