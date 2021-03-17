Bagpiper plays classic Irish tunes for staff at Trident Medical Center on St. Paddy’s Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day with some classic Irish tunes Wednesday morning.

Professional bagpipe player, Mike Hostler, began playing in the main lobby and continued all the way through to the hospital’s cafeteria, playing a variety of traditional Irish songs.

Hostler said it was a special honor to play for staff who’ve worked especially hard during the past year through COVID and was glad to be a part of Trident’s celebration.

A retired law enforcement officer, Hostler said he’s seen firsthand the many sacrifices health care workers have made during the COVID pandemic.

He said he’s especially thankful for the staff at the Trident Cancer Center, where he recently completed treatment for prostate cancer.

“After I retired from law enforcement, I went back to college and graduated with a law degree at the age of 50. I thought I had accomplished a lot, then I was diagnosed with cancer. My advice to everyone is try to make everyday count.”

Trident Medical Center staff members were also treated to a special St. Paddy’s Day lunch.