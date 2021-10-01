Baptist Hill varsity football team must forfeit two wins after using ineligible players

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Baptist Hill Middle High School’s varsity football team will forfeit two wins after using ineligible players to compete.

It comes after both the school and South Carolina High School League learned this week that two of its players on the varsity team were ineligible because of their final grades from the 2020-2021 school year.

A spokesman for the Charleston County School District, Andy Pruitt, said the grades were not officially entered on time in accordance with SCHSL requirements.

The school will now forfeit two non-region wins against St. John’s and Scott’s Branch from earlier in the season.

“School administrators remain committed to following the correct procedures to keep their student-athletes eligible for participation and competition,” said Pruitt. “They accept the ruling of the SCHSL.”

Baptist Hill’s football team can still compete for the remainder of the season.