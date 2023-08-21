NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A North Charleston barbershop wants to help kids look their best for the first day of school.

Trimsetterz Barbershop, in partnership with Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor Sr., will offer free haircuts this week to elementary and middle school students who live in North Charleston.

As a new school year approaches it is critical for parents and families to be prepared on the first day,” Pryor, who is running for North Charleston mayor, said. “We all know that if students are equipped with all of the essential needs on day one, they are more likely to have a positive and productive school year.”

Students must be accompanied by a parent and provide proof of residency or school enrollment.

The two-day “Cut-A-Thon” is scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Trimsetterz is located at 5070 International Blvd. in North Charleston.

The first day of class for the Charleston County School District is Wednesday, Aug. 23.