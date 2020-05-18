Barbershops and hair salons stay busy as close-contact businesses reopen across SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – If you need a haircut, you are not alone. Many people have gone months without a haircut now because of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

However, beauty salons and barbershops have been allowed to reopen across South Carolina as part of Governor Henry McMaster and the AccelerateSC Task Force’s phased reopening plan.

Causey’s barbershop in Mount Pleasant is an institution. Many people began arriving there early Monday morning to get in line for a haircut.

“Just been shaggy,” said Matthew Pitassi, who was getting his haircut Monday. “I’m 20-years-old and trying to get a job, so hopefully I’ll go get that.”

At Causey’s Barber Shop, precautions are being taken to ensure safety during the coronavirus. There are just six chairs inside, and people can sign in and come back later.

“Causey’s has always been here my whole life,” said Pitassi, who is a student at the University of South Carolina. “Always has good haircuts and stuff like that.”

Over at Cane Bay in Berkeley County, hair styling was happening at Volume Salon. They have been closed for eight weeks as well.

“We have been in the salon for the last week scheduling over 300 appointments that we had to cancel,” said Andy Hutson, who owns the salon.

Part of their job is trying to correct some quarantine homemade haircuts.

“We’ve seen some interesting haircuts that maybe came from home and some interesting color jobs so far,” said Hutson.

It is great for business, but being back open is also great for personal reasons.

“We are very, very happy to be back in the salon and to see all of our clients again because we definitely missed them.”

Plenty of shops are working to get as many clients in as quickly as they can.

Hutson said they just ask clients to be patient; they already have most of their appointments booked full into June.