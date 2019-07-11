Barry forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Barry formed about 100 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River late Thursday morning and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Louisiana coast by Saturday morning.

“Although Barry will probably be a hurricane when the storm’s center crosses the Louisiana coast, water will be it’s main threat, not wind,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “As much as 20 inches of rain could fall across parts of Louisiana over the next couple of days and could cause devastating freshwater flooding on top of any storm surge.”

Barry’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph as of late Thursday morning, but steady intensification is expected through landfall.

“Water temperatures between Barry and the Louisiana coast are running 2-4 degrees above normal, more typical for August, not July,” added Marthers. “As wind shear relaxes, Barry should easily be able to tap into the Gulf’s energy.”

The next advisory from the National Hurricane Center will be issued by 5 PM EDT Thursday afternoon.