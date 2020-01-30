Barshay Drive crime concerning Summerville residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Across from Summerville High School, which enrolls some 3,000 students, is Barshay Drive, a street where we have reported on two violent crimes in just the past month. Most recently, the homicide that happened this week that left a sixteen-year-old boy dead.

When William Perkins’ Grandfather built his house back in the 1970’s, he says it was a neighborhood where kids could walk to school. Now, even though it’s just blocks away from Summerville High School, Perkins says that’s not a good idea, “I grew up in this neighborhood, I have an 11-year-old daughter, and I used to run these streets all the time and it was nothing like it is now, and I’m even scared to just let her come outside and ride her bike.”

The two violent crimes were a homicide which left a 16-year-old boy dead and another arrest a few weeks ago, where a man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a hammer, trying to set himself on fire, and threatening to set of bombs. Perkins said, “Probably about the last year, it seems like crime has gone up exponentially.”



Perkins said they decided to upgrade their security based on the crime, “We figured it’s probably about time we got cameras, so we can at least see if something happens to our property.”

Sheriff L.C. Knight of Dorchester County echoed the residents concerns, “We need to put a stop to this, this neighborhood has been a problem for us lately.”

The investigations into Monday nights homicide is ongoing, and the deputies are asking that anyone who knows something, to reach out to their office.

