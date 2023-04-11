CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- RiverDogs baseball at the Joe is back for the 2023 season!

The Charleston RiverDogs are a minor league (MiLB) baseball team, affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays. They play home games at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park in downtown Charleston, affectionately nicknamed “the Joe” by locals.

The season runs from April through September with the RiverDogs facing off against teams in the Single-A Carolina League. The RiverDogs won back-to-back league championships in 2021 and 2022.

Are you planning a night at the Joe? Here’s everything you need to know before you go:

Location and Parking

Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park — named after Charleston’s longest-serving mayor — is located at 360 Fishburne Street on the Charleston peninsula, adjacent to Brittlebank Park.

The stadium was built in 1997 and has a capacity of 6,000 seats.

There are multiple parking lots available within walking distance of the stadium. The primary lot is the MUSC Hagood Lot located across from the ballpark at 355 Fishburne Street.

Day-of parking costs $10 and is payable on-site by credit card only. You can also purchase a parking pass for $7 online in advance of home games.

Tickets

The Charleston RiverDogs will use a digital ticketing system for home games during the 2023 season. According to team officials, digital ticketing was implemented to provide contactless entry for fans and prevent lost, forgotten, and fraudulent tickets.

Fans can longer purchase tickets at the front box office, but staff will be on hand to troubleshoot any issues with digital tickets. Fans can still purchase tickets online on the same day as the game.

Digital tickets can be accessed in one of two ways. After purchasing tickets online, you should receive a confirmation email with a link to access your tickets. You can also log in directly to your “My Tickets” account for access to purchased tickets.

A QR code or barcode will appear on the screen of mobile devices to be scanned by an employee at the entrance gates. Tickets can also be printed off at home.

The RiverDogs offer tickets in a tiered system ranging from general admission for $8 to diamond view seats for $20. Tickets to the Segra Club level start at $115.

General admission (Sections 212, 213, 214) are bleacher seats that operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Children age 2 and under do not require a ticket to the game as long as they do not require their own seats.

Click here to purchase single-game tickets.

Concessions

For many fans, a trip to the ballpark is not complete without a hotdog, boiled peanuts, and a cheap beer. Luckily, fans can score all of those eats and more at the Joe.

Down the left field line is “Wicked Sausage Stand” which serves unique signature sausages including brats, Italian, and Andouille, among other items. The “Smokehouse” is another concession stand returning to the Joe, specializing in smoked meat sandwiches.

Another addition introduced last year to the food lineup is seafood. Now fans can enjoy shrimp rolls, fish sticks, and Po’boys while taking in the action. These items, along with others, will be available at “Joe’s Shrimp Shack” located behind home plate opposite of the Belly Itcher Bar.

But, don’t worry. All the classics from french fries to shaved ice to hamburgers will be offered at concession stands in the main concourse.

Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park is a cashless ballpark, but fans will have access to a mobile ordering platform once inside.

Recurring Weekly Promotions

During the 11-week-long homestands, the RiverDoogs will feature several recurring promotions for fans to take part in and enjoy.

Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark for each Tuesday home game, excluding opening night and July 4. In addition, hot dogs and beer will be offered for only $2 on “Dog Day.”

As always, each Thursday home game will be “Thirsty Thursday,” with $1 Budweiser beers available throughout the ballpark.

RiverDogs fans are in for quite the show on Fridays with the returning tradition of Friday Night Fireworks. A fireworks show set to an assortment of musical themes will light up the sky over the Joe after every Friday night home game. The RiverDogs will also wear new red alternate uniforms on the field to show support for active duty and retired military members and their families. The jerseys will be auctioned off to fans at the end of the season.

Fun for the whole family awaits on MUSC Health Family Sundays. Kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after each Sunday home game and participate in between-innings contests. Parking is also free!

What can you bring into the ballpark?

The RiverDogs have implemented a clear bag policy for homestands. Small bags (no larger than 12x12x6) are permitted, but subject to search by security personnel.

Fans are not allowed to bring folding chairs inside the ballpark. Blankets are permitted under certain circumstances such as wintry weather.

Weapons, including firearms, knives, glass bottles, fireworks, etc. are not allowed inside the ballpark. Toy guns, beach balls, drones, skateboards, rollerblades and non-baseball sticks or clubs are also prohibited.

Fans are allowed to bring baseball mitts inside the ballpark.

Rain Policy

Team officials will pay close attention to the weather leading up to home games and make every effort to play the game as scheduled. Decisions on weather-related postponements are made close to the game’s scheduled start time.

If it begins raining while a game is in progress, the grounds crew will cover the field to keep it ready for play. The game will enter a rain delay and after a “reasonable” amount of time, league umpires will decide whether conditions are suitable for play or the game should be rained out.

According to MiLB policy, if at least five innings have been played to completion and a rainout is declared, the game is considered official and will not continue to play at a later date. Tickets for rainout games will not be honored for future dates or refunded.

However, if fewer than five innings have been played, the game is not final and tickets can be exchanged for any other home game, excluding July 4. Fans will receive a credit on their online ticket account within one week of the impacted game, according to officials. Refunds will not be issued.

The RiverDogs will post the latest weather-related updates on their social media pages.

Find the full Charleston RiverDogs 2023 home schedule here.