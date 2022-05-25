Mt. PLEASANT, S.C. (WMBF) – What was six years in the making.

All the hard work, sweat, and dedication finally paid off for Oceanside baseball last night.

“Last year having the playoffs shortened, I thought last year we had a special team too, and this year really every team coming together that kind of got jibed during their entire high school career,” OCA junior centerfielder Cameron Sebuck said.

The state title also validating how good of a program this.

The Landsharks knew all year how good they were, and proved it to the entire state.

“We definitely had a point to prove and we definitely proved it. We showed everybody the team we should’ve been all year,” OCA junior first basemen Chase Jarnigan said.

OCA baseball part of a banner year for the school.

Seven state titles in all, classmates pushing each other to attain the states ultimate prize.

“It’s honestly the next team up at this point. I mean, everybody knows that we have a great student body here for athletes, so like I said it’s just the next team up,” said OCA junior starting pitcher Caleb Costa.

Swim at your own risk, the next team up for Landshark baseball could be their best yet.