Batter Up: Chris Singleton holding free youth baseball camp on Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hey, batter batter!

Kids aged 5-11 are invited to join former professional baseball player Chris Singleton for the second annual “Love Your Neighbor” Youth Baseball Camp on Saturday at Collins Park in North Charleston.

“It means a lot because there’s not a lot of kids that look like me playing baseball, but there should be more and I’m going to be part of that change, making that happen,” Singleton said. “I want these kids to be from all different parts of Charleston, all different shapes, sizes, skin colors because we’re going to come together and play some baseball.”

The half-day camp (9:00 am to 1:30 pm) is designed to teach technical skills–how to properly grip a baseball, how to throw different pitches, and outfielders’ footwork–with the help of Singleton and other professionals. But, all skills levels are welcome to join in on the fun.

“We may have kids that have been playing for five years or ones that are picking up a baseball for the first time,” he said. “We want to cater to each of those kids’ needs.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment, but some will be provided if needed.

“If they don’t have a glove, they’ll get a glove,” he said. “If they don’t have a bat, they’ll be able to use a bat and we’ve got baseballs for them.”

But, for Singleton, this camp is about more than just baseball.

“There’s a reason we call it the ‘Love Your Neighbor’ baseball camp,” he explained. “We’re teaching these kids to love their teammates regardless of what they look like or what neighborhood in Charleston they come from.”

The camp is made possible through sponsorships with the Houston Texans, Charleston Riverdogs, The Ideal Life, Kenny Wilkinson and North Charleston Recreation, and the Love Your Neighbor Brand.

Singleton said it was important for him to be able to offer this opportunity free of charge.

“There’s always been a stigma around baseball of it being super hard to get out there and play so I made a point with my wife, my friends, and my employees that I wanted this to be completely free,” he said.

Lunch will be provided for all participants.

To register for Saturday’s baseball camp, click here.