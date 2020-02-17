BCDCOG to begin next phase of development for Lowcountry Rapid Transit project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The next phase of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit Corridor Project will begin on Monday.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit is a proposed 26-mile bus system that would create regional mobility with the goal of connecting Charleston to North Charleston and Summerville along the

US 78/US 52 Rivers Avenue corridor.

Crews will be out surveying project areas on Monday to better understand existing conditions.

This is a critical part of evolving South Carolina’s Transportation Infrastructure. Project workers will be looking at wetlands, utilities, buildings, noise and drainage systems, and could potentially drill into existing roadways.

Project managers want to identify an alternative for the system and complete a comprehensive review of the project areas. This will also help to identify some of the conditions of the human and natural environments.

If you’re interested in looking at the project areas, click here.

If you have questions about the Lowcountry Rapid Transit Project, email: info@lowcountryrapidtransit.com