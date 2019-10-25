BCSD launches first e-learning day to make up for Hurricane Dorian

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District has launched its first E-Learning Day.

While school wasn’t officially in session on Friday, students must still complete assignments virtually.

The assignments were made available to students at 7:00 a.m.

One principal laid out exactly how this works:

“Our teachers have all created choice boards and they are pushing them out either through their Google classroom or Seesaw, and the students have must-dos and may-dos that they need to complete, then they’ll submit their assignments,” explained Aimee Fulmer, principal of Bowen’s Corner Elementary. “That will make up for the day that they missed for Dorian.”

Accommodations were made for anyone without internet access.

Students who do not complete the work will have three school days to make it up.