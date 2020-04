BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The Berekely County School District is announcing delays at feeding sites on Monday.

Due to severe weather forecasts, BCSD school-based feeding sites, only, will operate on 3-hour delay.

Community sites serviced by BCSD buses will not open Monday.



School-based sites will open from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

District officials say the schedule is subject to change based on weather reports and conditions.

For more information on feeding site locations, click here.