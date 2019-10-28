BCSO: Deputies searching for suspect that exits vehicle with pistol in hand after speeding away from traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are continuing their search for a suspect that fled from deputies last week.

Last week, the suspect was the driver of a car that was stopped by a deputy for what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop.

However, the driver and the other four passengers accelerated from authorities.

When they came to a stop, everyone in the vehicle jumped out of the car and the driver held a pistol in his hand as he ran away.

In a video provided by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect could be seen in the Moss Grove neighborhood in Moncks Corner.

Deputies are still asking for the public’s help in finding the driver.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 723-3800.