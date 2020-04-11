BCSO: Deputy injured after suspect tried to run him over

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reports that a deputy was injured following a vehicle pursuit.

According to BCSO, the suspect intentionally tried to run the deputy over.

BCSO has suspects in custody and says that they will provide more information later.

We will continue updating this story as details become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.