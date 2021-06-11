BCSO: Man accused of shooting girlfriend to death arrested in Columbia

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death this week in Berkeley County has been apprehended.

Aubrey Dupree Tucker, 36, was taken into custody without incident in Columbia on Friday after a multi-day manhunt.

Tucker was wanted after shooting and killing his girlfriend.

Deputies responded to a residence on Old Back River Road in the Goose Creek area on Wednesday where authorities located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

During manhunt for Tucker, who deputies considered armed and dangerous, authorities were able to track the suspect to the Columbia area where he was eventually taken into custody thanks to assistance from several law enforcement agencies.

“My agency along with Federal and State law enforcement personnel have been working around the clock since we received the call on Wednesday,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “I am amazed at the determination exhibited by everyone who worked the case. Bringing justice to the victim’s family is what is important.”

Tucker is currently awaiting extradition back to Berkeley County. He will be facing charges of Murder and several more charges are pending.