BCSO searching for man who broke into car, gas station in Ladson

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County say they have identified a man wanted for breaking into a vehicle and convenience store in Ladson and now need your help in locating him.

It happened earlier this month at the Spinx Gas Station on Highway 78.

The man, who was later identified as Joshua Adams Hutto, was caught on surveillance video breaking into a motor vehicle and breaking into the back room of the store and removing items.

His truck, which was also captured on surveillance video, had custom rims, Clemson Tiger Paw stickers on the mirrors and Tiger flags on both sides of the truck – which may have made it easier to identify.

BCSO

Deputies say they have outstanding warrants on him related to the thefts.

“Well, the community never lets us down and we were able to positively identify Hutto,” the department said. “Hutto, make this easy and just turn yourself in.”