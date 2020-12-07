“Be a Santa to a Senior” program helps get Christmas gifts to seniors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry seniors are getting some very special Christmas gifts this year.

Home Instead Senior Care is partnering with community organizations for the annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” project.

The facility, that helps care for seniors in their homes and nursing facilities, will ask their clients up to five things they would want for Christmas. Each senior’s gift requests are written on a “Be a Santa to a Senior” bulb.

The company then works with local businesses and retail stores to help facilitate the purchase and distribution of gifts by placing trees and ornaments within their various locations.

“A lot of them have been isolated, they can’t really get out their homes, they can’t see their families like they are used to, so I know this has been hard on them so that’s why we feel this program is even more important this year,” said Marti Smart with Home Instead Senior Care.

Home Instead asks all gifts and donations to be dropped off by this Thursday, December 10th.

If you would like to get involved, you can check out their website for more information.