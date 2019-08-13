Beach renourishment plans are in the works for Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Final plans are in the works for a beach renourishment project here in the Lowcountry.

Pawleys Island Town Council on Monday officially hired Charleston construction company, Marinex to perform the work.

Town Council expects to decide how much sand to put down on the beach next month. They will also decide how much of the coast will be renourished.

“I think that would make sense to borrow more money if you did a larger project, because you’re buying yourself more time before you have to do it again.” Ryan Fabbri Pawleys Island Town Administrator

“In those king tides at high tide, from basically Third Street South, every step was covered at high tide.” Mayor Jimmy Braswell, Town of Pawleys Island

The project is expected to cost between $12 and $14 million and could start as soon as October.

That project could be pushed back if sea turtles are still laying eggs.