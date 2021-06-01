Beachgoers take advantage of free ‘Beach Reach’ shuttle over Memorial Day weekend

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of people took advantage of CARTA’s free ‘Beach Reach’ shuttle over Memorial Day weekend.

The shuttle, which officially launched this weekend, will provide transportation from Mount Pleasant to the Isle of Palms on Saturday and Sunday through September 6th.

Leaders say the goal is to cut down on traffic to the Isle of Palms and offer a solution to parking issues.

95 riders utilized the service on its first weekend, with 18 using the shuttle on Saturday, 22 on Sunday and 55 riders on Monday.

Riders can hop on the bus at the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre along Market Center Boulevard to be dropped off at 9th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard on the Isle of Palms from 9:15 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.