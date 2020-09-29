Bear Island Road Extension will open to drivers for the first time on Tuesday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Bear Island Road Extension will officially open to drivers in Summerville Tuesday morning.

The extension, which connects North Main Street to North Maple Street is meant to ease congestion in the North Main Street Area.

Known for the large shopping center, a route to Azalea Square,and the big Walmart, North Main Street sees nearly 56-thousand cars pass through it per day, creating heavy congestion at times.

“It’s very congested. This road will allow people to get to that destination without having to deal with the traffic on Main Street, which hopefully, we’re confident will decrease, give some relief to main street traffic,” said Public Works Director Russ Cornette.

The project has been in the works since 2015. Crews officially broke ground on the 1.4-mile extension in July of 2019.

Town of Summerville spokeswoman Mary Edwards said the extension has “eight-foot-wide multi-use paths, landscaping, a safety enhanced pedestrian crossing, and LED street lights included in the project to create a true multi-modal transportation facility.”

The statement said the ‘Town of Summerville funded the construction of the project, which was contracted to Banks Construction for $6,395,786.33. The Town will maintain the road upon completion.’

“Once the sidewalks were finished, people were walking their dogs. Running, taking walks. So, it’s already being used now,” Cornette said. “I see people cutting through all the time, around the barrels. So people are ready for it to open. And a majority of people are very excited about its opening.”

The Bear Island Road Extension will officially open to drivers following a ribbon-cutting ceremony set to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.