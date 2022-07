BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, celebrated an aspiring deputy’s birthday on Saturday.

BCSO’s Team C and Northern Enforcement Branch stopped by a young boy’s birthday party on Saturday to wish him a happy birthday.

Tevin of Beaufort County turned 6 years old last week. When he grows up he was to work in law enforcement.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Tevin was so excited to meet the team – especially on his special day!