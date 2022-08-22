BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday.

According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday.

The following electronics will be accepted:

Personal computers

Laptops

CRT monitors

LCD monitors

CRT televisions

Non-CRT televisions

Printers

Hard drives

Microwaves

Cell phones

Radios

Fax machines

Typewriters

Items can be recycled at Beaufort County Public Works facilities located at 9 Benton Field Road in Bluffton or 140 Shanklin Road in Beaufort.

Both locations will accept electronic materials from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.