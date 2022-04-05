BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD)- Beaufort County Council will give out nearly $5 million in grants to boost tourism and fund local projects.

In October 2021, the county opened up an application process through the Local Accommodation Tax and Local Hospitality Tax for residents to submit grants requests for various park projects, local events, and tourism activities.

“Local Accommodations Tax (“Local A-Tax”) helps to ensure our County is a great place to live, work and play,” Chris Ophardt, Beaufort County Public Information Officer said. “The County Administration would like to thank all those that applied.”

The following is a list of the approved projects:

Whitehall Park Construction on Lady’s Island – $560,478

– $560,478 Annual Boat Landing Maintenance – $200,000

– $200,000 Burton Wells Pickleball Courts – $200,000

– $200,000 Daufuskie Island Beach Access and Restrooms – $250,000

– $250,000 Friends of the Spanish Moss Trail – Ribaut Road Crossing – $125,000

– Ribaut Road Crossing – $125,000 Beaufort Executive Airport – Terminal Exterior Rejuvenation – $75,000

– Terminal Exterior Rejuvenation – $75,000 Hilton Head Island Airport Air Service Marketing – $30,000

– $30,000 Broad River Fishing Pier – Phase II – $230,000

– Phase II – $230,000 Friends of Port Royal Cypress Wetlands – Trail Map Brochure Birthday for the Birds 2022 – $1,375 partial award for marketing funds

– Trail Map Brochure Birthday for the Birds 2022 – $1,375 partial award for marketing funds HHI St. Pat’s Parade Foundation – 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade – $10,000

– 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade – $10,000 Daufuskie Island Foundation – Daufuskie Day Celebration – $12,600

– Daufuskie Day Celebration – $12,600 Sea Turtle Patrol HHI – Sea Turtle Hospitality Event $5,000

– Sea Turtle Hospitality Event $5,000 2023 Beaufort Oyster Festival – $20,000

– $20,000 Pat Conroy Literacy Center – $134,000

– $134,000 Gullah Museum of HHI – Gullah Museum Migrant House Renovation Project – $36,875

– Gullah Museum Migrant House Renovation Project – $36,875 First African Baptist Church of Beaufort – Repair and Preservation of Church $259,480

– Repair and Preservation of Church $259,480 Tabernacle Baptist Church – Harriet Tubman Statue – $250,000

According to County Council, a handful of projects did not receive grant funding this time around.

Among those was a request for $615,562 for Okatie River Park construction, which did not receive funding because it was deemed “not enough of a tourist draw.”

In addition, some projects were not approved because the requesting party did not spend funds that were previously allocated through the grant. These include the Penn Center, Beaufort Co. Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Port Royal Sound Foundation.

In all, the County awarded a combined total of $4,976,656 in funding for 2022.