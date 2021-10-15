Belk stores hosting hiring event to bring in estimated 5,000 employees for holiday season

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2011, file photo, shoppers line up outside a Belk store in Vicksburg, Miss., early in the morning for their Black Friday sales. Belk, the North Carolina-based department store chain which has catered to generations of shoppers for nearly 190 years, announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Eli Baylis/The Vicksburg Post via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — With the holiday season approaching, Belk is looking to hire an estimated 5,000 employees.

Belk will host a hiring event Saturday, October 16 at all Charleston-area Belk locations. The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full time, part time, and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty, and operational positions.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday at all Belk locations.

COVID-19 protocols like social distancing will be in place during the event.

Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during holiday season and a 20% discount on all Belk purchases starting day one.

Previous retail experience is preferred, but not required.

