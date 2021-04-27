Belle Hall Plantation HOA: Vote to remove ‘Plantation’ from neighborhood signs fails

Belle Hall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Belle Hall Plantation Homeowners Association (HOA) on Monday announced the results of a vote on whether to remove ‘Plantation’ from neighborhood signs. The motion did not pass.

Commonly known as Belle Hall, the official name of the neighborhood became a hot topic after community members pointed out the dark history of the name.

Some homeowners called for the name to be changed, while others opposed.

Of the 594 residents that responded, 225 approved removing ‘Plantation’ from the signs, while 369 disapproved.

