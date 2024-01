MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ben Sawyer Bridge has reopened to traffic after being closed for a portion of the Wednesday morning commute.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the bridge was temporarily closed around 6:00 a.m. while repairs were being completed in the area.

It was not made clear what those repairs were, or if they were related to Tuesday’s storms.

The bridge reopened around 8:20 a.m.