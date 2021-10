UPDATE: The Ben Sawyer Bridge has reopened.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A collision has closed both lanes of the Ben Sawyer Bridge Monday afternoon.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a truck heading to the island hit the crossing arm.

An inspector is on-site and expected to have the bridge open soon. We’re told there is no serious damage.

Motorists should find an alternate route while the bridge is closed.