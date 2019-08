CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second annual Homeless to Hope Benefit Concert is in the books!

The goal of the concert was to raise money for the “Homeless to Hope” fund created by the Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing along with the Palmetto Project.

The money helps people transitioning out of homelessness.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and the College of Charleston Choir were among those who performed at Sunday night’s event.