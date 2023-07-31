CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Work is slated to begin next month to replace the aging Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island.

Charleston city leaders say Daniel Island Drive will be closed at Beresford Creek during the construction, which is expected to take approximately nine months. Traffic will be diverted in the following directions:

Residents living to the west of the project area will be routed to Clements Ferry Road

Residents living to the east will be routed to Seven Farms Road and River Landing Drive

City leaders say the new bridge will allow for unrestricted vehicle access. It will feature an 8-foot-wide multi-use path, which is designed to strengthen bike and pedestrian access along the Daniel Island Drive Corridor.

“The bridge over Beresford Creek provides an important connection for Daniel Island residents, and this new and improved structure – with added bike and pedestrian access – is exactly the kind of quality of life improvement that we’re committed to making for our residents on Daniel Island, Johns Island and everywhere in between,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The bridge replacement project is set to begin Monday, August 15.