Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester to receive $1.55M in CARES grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Three Lowcountry counties are set to receive $1.55 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, according to Congressman Joe Cunningham.

The funds are directed to be used for capitalizing and administering Revolving Loan Funds (RLF’s) “that will provide critical gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs that have been adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.”

$616,000 will be allocated to the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDOG), and $935,000 will be allocated to the City of Charleston.

BCDOG Executive Director, Ron Mitchum, said that their “goal with this funding is to keep local businesses in business during an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Cunningham said that the grants will “help Lowcountry small businesses survive these uncertain times and come back stronger than before.”