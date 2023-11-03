BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System is hosting several events at different library locations throughout November and December.

Ages 10 and up are invited to attend the events, including families.

Duct Tape Wallet

During this event, participants will build a wallet out of duct tape. Registration is required, and it will be held at the St. Stephen Library at 113 Ravenell Drive on Nov. 16 from 4 – 5 p.m.

To register, click here.

Magic the Gathering and Pokémon Trading Card Club

This is an opportunity for participants to learn how to work on their card deck skills and learn how to play with a starter deck. This event is not for tournaments, and trading of cards is not permitted. Registration is not required for this event, and it will be at Cane Bay Library, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd., Dec. 2, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Self-Care Day

Attendees will have the chance to build personalized DIY self-care kits. Registration is required to participate. Self-Care Day is happening at Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Dec. 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To register, click here.