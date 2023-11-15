MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says they are investigating a dog attack in Windwood Subdivision in Moncks Corner.

Authorities received reports from a woman claiming her husband had been bitten on his face and both arms by a dog roaming the area.

When police arrived, the dog and its owner were already gone. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS before officers arrived, according to BCSO.

After contacting the neighbor, deputies learned the dog was not up to date on the rabies vaccine and has been placed on a 10-day quarantine.

The owner was issued three citations: animal at large, no rabies vaccination, and public disturbance – animal attack.

This incident is still under investigation by BCSO.

Check back for updates.