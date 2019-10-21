Berkeley County Coroner identifies driver in fatal crash on Treeland Drive in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened Saturday in Ladson.

Troopers say a car hit another vehicle head-on while turning left onto Frankie Lane from Treeland Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Douglas Parker, 77, was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The other driver is expected to be okay.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating the crash.