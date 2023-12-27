BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman fatally struck by a vehicle on Christmas night near Goose Creek.

Danubia Sevilla, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

According to the coroner’s office, Sevilla and a child were standing beside a disabled vehicle when they were hit by a 2007 Chevrolet pick-up around 6:50 p.m. Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the incident happened on Howe Hall Road near Addison Drive.

SCHP is investigating this incident.