MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office responded to a call in Moncks Corner on Sunday, July 28 in reference to a shooting.

The incident occurred on Sweet Bay Lane at approximately 4:40 AM.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 28-year-old Xavier Moultrie, who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.