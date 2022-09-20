BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will travel to Beaufort on Tuesday where they will attend a memorial and burial for a member of the United States Air Force.

The service member, whose identity was not released, served in the US Air Force in 1966 and passed away in Berkeley County earlier this year.

But efforts to locate family members have not been successful, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

“Since there were no successful efforts in locating any family members for this service member, and after finding out that the service member served in the United Sates Military, the Coroner’s Office along with Veterans Club of Del Webb worked with Veterans Affairs and was able to have a memorial for the service member,” said Hartwell.

The service will be held at the Beaufort National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.