Berkeley County deputies hope to identify suspect in September larceny case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies hope the public can help them identify a suspect who they say was involved in a larceny that happened last month.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was captured on surveillance video entering a Sunoco on South Live Oak in Moncks Corner on September 17th around 6:00 p.m.

They say he entered the business and took a cell phone that did not belong to him.

Anyone with information about this man, or the stolen cell phone, is called to contact Detective Cpl. J. Mackie at (843) 719-5020.