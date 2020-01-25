Berkeley County deputies make second arrest made in connection to triple homicide in Pineville

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that left three people dead.
Donelle Lamar McKelvey, 28, surrendered to authorities on Saturday, January 25.
Deputies responded to Crawl Hill Circle on Monday, January 20 after receiving reports of a disabled car.
Once they arrived on scene, deputies discovered three people dead inside a vehicle that was stopped in a field.
Forensic evidence determined 20-year-old Jay Quan Washington of St. Stephen was responsible for the fatal shooting.
Washington was arrested on Friday, January 24.
McKelvey was wanted for three counts of Accessory Before the Fact of Murder.
“Deputies worked around the clock to bring justice for the deceased. This case was solved with the hard work of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office detectives, FBI and SLED Agents. This was a group effort and I am glad we will be able to hold those two men accountable for their actions.”Sheriff Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office