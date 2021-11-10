Berkeley County holds job fair as area employers struggle to find workers

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of businesses took part in a job fair Wednesday in Berkeley County, many of which said it has been a tough time finding enough employees.

“The job fair was a collaboration between the Berkeley County School District, SC Works, and Berkeley County Government,” said Corey McClary, Berkeley County Workforce Development Manager.

Representatives from about 50 businesses participated in the hiring event, including Ja-nay Sanders and her mom, Sarah Blue, who work with Always Caring Home Health.

“We’re looking for anyone who has a caring heart, who really has their heart in their job,” said Sanders, who is a caregiver ambassador for the company.

Sanders said Always Caring Home Health, located in West Ashley, needs people who can be there when a client needs them.

“They may need help with the laundry or their meals or washing off. But you have to be dedicated,” she said.

And there is a wide range of clients; “Some of the kids have autism or cerebral palsy or genetic disorders. There are also older people who have diabetes, dementia, Parkinson’s. So, a lot of people.”

The company has plenty of business, but not enough employees.

“We have a big need for those in the Lowcountry right now, especially with this pandemic. We have a lot of people that need help.”

This is a real problem because that means they don’t have enough people to help everyone in need.

“Unfortunately, with those cases what happens a lot, we have to turn them down. That means we can’t accept the case and that person goes without help,” said Blue, HR coordinator for the company.