Berkeley County man arrested for threatening judge over ruling outcome

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County man was arrested on Wednesday for threatening a judge over a ruling against him.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Altony Brooks, 35, called the office of a circuit court judge on October 13th to object to the outcome of a ruling.

Brooks then used racial slurs while threatening to “bring all his friends,” which he said number from 100 to 1,000 “to take care of the victim in any possible way,” according to an affidavit.

The man was taken into custody at a home in Berkeley County on Wednesday.

“For some reason, this individual thought it a good idea to threaten a sitting circuit court judge,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “He’s going to get some serious time to think about this.”

Brooks has been charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official. He faces five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.