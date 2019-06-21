Berkeley County man arrested on tax violation charges

CROSS, SC (WCBD) – A Berkeley County man was arrested today for multiple tax violations.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested Randell Lee Jones, 42, after he failed to file tax returns. He was also charged with four counts of failing to pay over Withholding Tax for his employees.

Jones, owner of Cape Fear Utilities, LLC, failed to file Income Tax Returns from 2015-2017 despite the utility construction company grossing roughly $18 million over the 3-year period. He was charged with four counts of failure to file Individual Income Tax Returns. The warrants also claim that Jones prepared W2s for his employees which included taxable wages of roughly $4 million and withholding of at least $238,000. He failed to account for and pay over some of those employee withholdings to SCDOR.

If convicted, Jones could face a maximum of $10,000 and/or 1 year of prison per count for the failure to file income tax charges. He also faces a maximum of $10,000 and/or 5 years in prison for each count of the withholding charges.

Jones is currently awaiting a bond hearing and is being held at the Berkeley County Hill-Finklea Detention Center.